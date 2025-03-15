The Reality Behind the Rams Running Back Room
Though Kyren Williams is the starting running back for the Los Angeles Rams, backup Blake Corum is actually getting paid more. They're both still on their rookie deals, and this may have to do with where they were drafted.
Williams was a fifth-round pick and didn't project to be that productive for the Rams, but so far, in the three years he's played with the Rams, he has been consistent for them. Corum was a third-round pick and was just drafted from a championship-winning team, the Michigan Wolverines.
Williams is due for a payday next off-season, and it looks to be a big one, and deservedly so. Last year was the best of his short career, playing 16 games and rushing for 1,299 yards and 14 touchdowns. He's improved every year, with the only gripe against him being the number of fumbles he has.
He had six total fumbles last season, one of them being especially costly against the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round. Unless he can't remain healthy, Williams will have a good season again next season. This leaves the Rams' front office with a difficult question: Should we extend him?
The answer should be simple: without him, their run game isn't as good, so they should hold on to him. However, it's not that simple. The Rams have the next two years to compete for a Super Bowl with Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams; after that, their contracts expire.
These next two years are crucial for their chances of contention; can they really afford to hand out a massive bag to a running back? When they won the Super Bowl, their ground game was nonexistent, with Cam Akers as their starting running back. Akers rushed for 21 yards on 13 carries in the Super Bowl.
They also have Corum, who can have a similar role in their offense as Williams, as he can get gritty yards after initial contact with a defender. Williams has done a lot for the Rams these past couple of seasons, but it feels like they need to make a business decision and let him walk or even trade him next off-season.
Though they have to figure out what they'll do with their ground game, it's clear that the emphasis will be on the pass game. Their window may be in the next two years, but they should still look ahead to the future beyond that, which is why they should target young wide receivers in free agency.
