Rams Should Target a Young Receiver in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Rams have dedicated a lot of their cap space and free agency attention to revamping their wide receiver room. After they released Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, they had to have been confident they could find talent to make up for what was lost.
They signed Davante Adams, one of the best free-agent wide receivers available, and re-signed Tutu Atwell. These moves solidified their group, and alongside Puka Nacua, they should have one of the best wide receiver units in football next season.
While they've done every move right, I still feel as if there are some moves they can make to maximize their unit's potential. I don't think they should try to go for another big-name receiver, as their star-studded duo should be more than enough for opposing defenses.
I think to complete this unit, they need to target a backup wide receiver that has the potential to one day grow into a starter for them. They already have that on their roster with Jordan Whittington, but I think having reliable backups is always important, especially if you're a team like the Rams trying to compete for a Super Bowl.
Someone in free agency they should target is Elijah Moore, a wide receiver coming from the Cleveland Browns. Moore was a high draft pick for the New York Jets but was traded to the Browns midway through his rookie contract.
Last year, he had 538 yards and one touchdown. He's only 24 and is someone the Rams should take a chance on. He'd comfortably be backing up Puka Nacua and could step up as an obvious target if one of their top targets were to go down with an injury.
They signed Atwell to a one-year 'prove it' deal; I don't see why they can't do the same with Moore. They'd have to offer him less money as their money in free agency is running out, but no other teams have shown interest in him, which means that they can get him for a cheap contract.
The Rams have the potential to go on a special run in 2025. Targeting Moore is a smart move not only for their window now but also for the future. In order for them to maximize their window, they must have backups they trust.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE