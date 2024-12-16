Red Hot Rams Have Great News Entering Final 3 Games of the Season
During the Los Angeles Rams' three-game winning streak they have shown they can win in different ways. The Rams won in New Orleans by coming back in the second half. Against the Buffalo Bills, the Rams' offense out dueled them. And on prime time against the San Francisco 49ers, they showed they can win an ugly game on the defensive side.
The win streak has put the Rams in a great position going into their last three games of the season. The Rams now fully control if they get into the playoffs.
If the Rams win out, they will win the NFC West title and guarantee themselves a home playoff game. Easier said than done. But the Rams will be favorites in their last three games.
"I see the Rams exactly the same way I saw them last year," said Sportswriter Tony Kornheiser on ESPN's Pardon the Interruption. "They had this trouble start. I think they started out 1-4. And since then maybe they are 7-1. That is what they did last year. Bad start good finish, make the playoffs. I think they are going to win the division."
"They got the Jets next. Then they got games at home in LA against Arizona and Seattle, division opponents. Where Seattle has Green Bay, Minnesota, Chicago, and the Rams. The Rams have already beaten Seattle in Seattle, so I like their [Rams] chances."
The Rams Week 16 opponents the Jets have not been the team we expected them to be. The Rams still have to get on a long plane ride to New York and play the Jets on East Coast time. Never an easy thing to do.
The Rams will then come back home for their final two games of the regular season. First against the Cardinals who defeated the Rams in Week 2 in Arizona. Cardinals quarterback Kyle Murray gives the Rams defense trouble with his scrambling ability.
And in the final game, which can be for the NFC West title the Rams will host the Seahawks. Rams went to Seattle and won. The Seahawks want to do the same in LA. You never know what is going to happen in divisional games.
The Rams know what is ahead of them these last three weeks of the season. They will be taking it week by week like they have all season long.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE