How Rams' Braden Fiske, Jared Verse Are A Dynamic Defensive Duo
The Los Angeles Rams are now on a six-game win streak going into their Week 17 matchup against division rivals, the Arizona Cardinals. The team has shown their prowess on both offense and defense throughout these wins.
The Rams have gotten recent additions on both sides of the scrimmage that have assisted them greatly in their wins — two in particular being Rams outside linebacker Jared Verse and defensive tackle Braden Fiske.
Verse and Fiske are both currently in the top-10 for the most hurries in NFL history through a player’s first 15 games, according to Los Angeles Rams PR, making the Rams the only team to have two players ranked in the top-10.
Just in their first year in the NFL, both of them have made a major impact on the Rams. In the team’s last game against the New York Jets, Verse was a part of a major play that changed the trajectory of the game with a fumble recovery that put the ball in the Rams’ possession.
“Yeah, [Verse has] done an excellent job. Joe Coniglio, our outside linebackers coach, has done a great job with him as far as just teaching him playing within the scheme of the defense,” said Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula.
He continued, saying: “Sacks and all that stuff doesn’t always tell the whole story. He played a great game the other day against the Jets. He didn’t have any sacks, nothing like that but was very productive, disruptive, really good in the run and the pass, good in all downs.”
Fiske is also a major part of the Rams’ defense. In November, Fiske became the one of the only other NFL players since 2000 to record at least six sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries through their first 11 games.
“Fiske is a stud, man. He’s getting better and better on those early downs and then when it comes into those pass-rushing situations, he has the ability to win quick … he’s the guy that always hustle and is always running to the ball,” said Shula.
Fiske and Verse are a dangerous duo and they have been since their days together on the Florida State University football team.
