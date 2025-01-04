REPORT: Could Rams Make Controversial QB Decision in 2025?
The Los Angeles Rams certainly aren't worried about any quarterback controversy at the moment. After all, the Rams have won five games in a row and have clinched the NFC West division title. Right now, their minds are solely on a Super Bowl push.
However, we can't really ignore the elephant in the room much longer.
Matthew Stafford is 36 years old and is clearly on the decline. He has two years remaining on his deal, but given his injury history, it's entirely possible that he decides not to play out the rest of his contract.
Stafford will be resting for the Rams' season finale against the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday, and Jimmy Garoppolo will be starting in his place.
Should Los Angeles fans get used to seeing Garoppolo under center?
Gary Klein of The Los Angeles Times has pitched the possibility.
"Still, after forcing the Rams’ hand to do a contract revision last July, it is not outside the realm of possibility that the 16-year pro’s future with the team might be year to year," Klein wrote of Stafford. "If the Rams or Stafford decided to move on, the seasoned Garoppolo, 33, could be a bridge while [Sean] McVay and general manager Les Snead search for Stafford’s long-term successor."
Obviously, rolling with Garoppolo in 2025 would not be anyone's favorite solution, but keep in mind that Klein is merely suggesting that the veteran signal-caller could serve as a transitional option.
In other words, the Rams could draft a quarterback this year and allow him to learn under Garoppolo for one season or potentially select one in the 2026 NFL Draft after letting Garoppolo play out 2025.
Garoppolo hasn't thrown a single pass for the Rams all season. He spent 2023 with the Las Vegas Raiders, making seven appearances and six starts. During that time, he totaled 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions.
The Eastern Illinois product is most known for his five-and-a-half year tenure with the San Francisco 49ers from 2017 through 2022, when he led the 49ers to a Super Bowl berth during the 2019-20 campaign.
We'll see if Garoppolo can show any flashes of his old self this weekend.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE