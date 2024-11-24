REPORT: Could the Rams Possibly Swap One HoF QB for Another?
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will go down in history as one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the National Football League.
His years of keeping the Detroit Lions afloat while not having much to work with and becoming only the second quarterback in NFL history to win a Super Bowl in his home stadium confirmed Stafford as an eventual NFL Hall of Famer.
Still, Stafford’s name was in the middle of potential trades shortly before this year’s trade deadline. Legitimate trade speculation surrounding a player of Stafford's stature shortly before the trade deadline usually does not come out of nowhere.
Yahoo Sports senior writer Chris Robinson notes the Rams were once interested in New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers a few seasons ago and could be again now that the veteran quarterback will reportedly be playing for a different team next season.
"Sean McVay and the Rams had interest in Rodgers in 2021, prior to dealing for Matthew Stafford. There’s some question about whether or not Stafford will be in the fold next season, and the Rams don’t have a clearly logical long-term option at the position. The overall roster isn’t the same quality as San Francisco, but Rodgers has a personal affinity for Los Angeles and there is enough offensive talent to at least have a nice one-season bridge opportunity for both quarterback and team.
Robinson notes that while the idea of Rodgers in a Rams uniform is intriguing, multiple hurdles would prevent it from happening. The Rams were known for the last few years to use established veterans to fill holes in their roster.
However, depending on how the Rams view Stafford and his contract situation, quarterback is not a position of need. Lately, the Rams have also made it a point to build their roster through young, talented players.
“The Rams have salary-cap issues, so Rodgers would have to come in for nothing, and the team has shown little interest in rebuilding with anything but younger players,” Robinson said. “Adding Rodgers would merely be a one-season patch to try and win the Super Bowl in the 2025 season, and the Rams don’t look like they’re equipped for that with or without him. So what would be the point?”
