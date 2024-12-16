REPORT: Do the Rams Officially Own Rivalry with 49ers?
The Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night in a game both teams needed to win to keep pace in the NFC West. It was a close game filled with field goals, but the Rams eventually won, putting pressure on every other team in the division to continue winning.
The Rams are now in first place in the NFC West after their Week 15 win. The Seattle Seahawks are in place after their Week 15 loss.
Both teams will face off in a few weeks in a game that could decide who wins the division. Kevin Patra of NFL.com explained what is to come.
"The Rams' three-game win streak over San Francisco comes after the Niners took nine of the previous ten meetings," Patra said. "Thursday marked the first game of McVay's career that the Rams won without scoring a touchdown (previously 0-7 in such games, including playoffs).
The Rams held the 49ers to historical futility, slowing down a 49ers offense that is a shell of its former self.
“It was also the first game of Kyle Shanahan's career that the 49ers lost without allowing a TD (previously 8-0)," Patra said. "Given that the clubs combined to score 82 points in their games on Sunday, the low-scoring affair was surprising. But it was the Rams defense that made the big stops late to secure the big division win."Our team showed we can win football games kind of any way you want in about a four-day span," quarterback Matthew Stafford said. "You score 44 four nights ago or whatever it was and come out here and score 12. They both count for one."
“The win puts pressure on Seattle to keep pace Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. A Seahawks loss gives the Rams the division lead. L.A. finishes the season with tilts against the Jets, Cardinals and Seahawks. "You can just feel the momentum," tight end Colby Parkinson said. "You can feel the team coming together each and every week a little bit more, and we're peaking at the right time. It's exactly what we want."
