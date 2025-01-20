REPORT: How Much Did Weather Negatively the Rams Sunday?
The Los Angeles Rams entered their playoff matchup on Sunday looking to avenge their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in the season. The first time the two teams met, in Week 12, the Eagles thoroughly outplayed the Rams in Los Angeles.
However, in the rematch on Sunday, the Rams fared slightly better, but the results were the same. Los Angeles did all they could, nearly coming back and winning but failing. A solid game by the Eagles, combined with multiple costly mistakes by the Rams, cost Los Angeles a chance at the conference title game.
The Rams enter next season with many unknowns and will undoubtedly think about the plays they left on the field against the Eagles in a winnable game.
NFL.com writer Nick Shook analyzed each weekend's playoff game, including the Rams' road loss to the Eagles. Shook noted how much of an impact weather had on the game.
"With precipitation anticipated to arrive during Sunday's contest, much of the pregame discussion revolved around incoming weather," Shook said. "It arrived in the form of freezing rain and eventually evolved into consistent snowfall, creating difficulties with visibility and footing, clearly affecting the abilities of ball-carriers to reach top speed and cut effectively. Puka Nacua dropped an on-target pass in the second half because he attempted to catch it with his body instead of trusting his hands amid the cold.
"Even worse: the Rams struggled to hold onto the football once the snow intensified. Kyren Williams -- who ran at times as if he was trying to stay upright on a sheet of ice -- fumbled away possession in the second half when Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter punched the ball out of his grasp, and Matthew Stafford gave away possession on the next drive when his arm was hit while he was attempting to find an open target. Both turnovers led to Eagles field goals in what ended as a six-point game. The Rams deserve credit for finding a rhythm late and nearly pulling off a courageous comeback, but it was clear the elements hurt them more than the host Eagles."
