Rams Preparing to Battle the Eagles and the Elements
It never rains in Southern California; it rarely rains either. The Rams could face a mixture of rain, snow, and frigid temperatures on Sunday when they face the Philadelphia Eagles on the road.
According to the Weather Channel, there is a winter storm warning and the high is projected to be less than 40 degrees. The weather in Philadelphia will be much different than what the Rams are used to.
Still, Rams head coach Sean McVay plans to prepare his team for the weather and anything else on Sunday.
“I would say this: the weather has changed in the last couple of days," McVay said. "We'll see what it is, but we are aware of that. I think the biggest thing is just being mindful of if the surface is affected, that our cleats aren't an issue.
"That's a big part of it. [Senior Director of Equipment] Brendan Burger does a great job with that. Matthew [Stafford] has had experience handling that ball. I know this: if it does snow or if it does rain, we have to be mindful of what we need to do to adjust and adapt, but there’s no way it can be as cold as it was at the [New York] Jets game."
Rams veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp shared his thoughts on the weather, noting he has played in cold games but never in the snow. Kupp and the Rams know playoff football can be unpredictable and view the weather as just another obstacle to overcome.
“I don't know,” Kupp said. “I haven't played in a true snow game. I played at Eastern Washington. We played in very cold games, but never anything with actual snow on the ground. We'll see what ends up happening, but you just handle it. You handle whatever it's going to be.
"A couple of weeks ago, we were watching the old famous snow game that Matthew [Stafford] played in, and [Detroit Lions Wide Receiver] Calvin [Johnson Jr.] was hyperventilating with the snow. I was telling Matthew that'd be so cool. That's such a unique thing to play in. All the games and all the stuff that goes into it comes down to who wants it or who's going to find a way to get it done. That'd be cool. Who knows what's going to happen? I'm excited, whatever the conditions are. I know we'll handle it the right way.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE