Rams Hit the Road Again to Fight for LA
The Los Angeles Rams' past week has been unlike any other playoff team's postseason. Wildfires forced many in Los Angeles to evacuate their homes and forced the Rams to flee the city, and their home playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings was relocated to Arizona.
While the Rams still convincingly beat the Vikings, the fires undoubtedly added more to everyone's plate. As the ongoing issues caused by the wildfires continue to increase, the Rams must remain locked in.
The wildfires surrounding Los Angeles over the past week put things in perspective for everyone impacted. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford noted how the last week has gone for the Rams and Los Angeles residents.
"It was a long week last week for us and for everybody in the city, ourselves included," Stafford said. "Picking up, moving to a different state, staying in hotels, and doing all the stuff that comes with moving that many people to a new location, trying to still practice and do all the things that we did.
"We're 24 hours behind on a Monday night game, so there is definitely some recovery that comes with that, making sure that you’re doing everything you can to sleep as much as you can, get your body right, get your mind right, and ready to go so that come Sunday, we're fresh again and ready to go play with that same energy and passion that we had last Monday."
The Rams now travel to the East Coast to face a Philadelphia Eagles team that soundly beat them in the regular season. Even though they are on the road, the Rams still plan to play for the city of Los Angeles.
"Yeah, definitely," Stafford said. "We put a ton of work into this all the way back into OTAs, minicamp, and all that. We're obviously intrinsically motivated as well. We put our life on hold in a lot of ways and in a lot of areas to come and play football and do everything we can to try and help this team win. So we're motivated for our team and the work that we put in, but we're definitely motivated by the situation that is going on around here and the people that are leaning on us to give them a little bit of joy come the weekend. Hopefully, we can do that again."
After the Washington Commanders upset the Detroit Lions, the Rams know they are one more win away from securing another home playoff game. Unlike the Wild Card game, which was relocated, they will likely be able to play it in Los Angeles.
More importantly, if the Rams beat the Eagles, their next home game will be for a trip to the Super Bowl.
