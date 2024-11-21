REPORT: Rams Blatantly Disrespected By Recent Prediction
The Los Angeles Rams have had a productive last few weeks, after numerous starters returned from injury.
The Rams have won four of their last five games and must continue to win in order to stay within striking distance of the Arizona Cardinals in the division race and other teams that are in the race for a Wild Card berth.
USA TODAY recently released their predictions for the Rams' upcoming matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Lorenzo Reyes of USA TODAY predicts an Eagles win by a score of 29-24. Reyes noted that the Rams have the better coaching staff, but the Eagles arguably have the better roster, with better players at impact positions than the Rams.
This was enough to convince Reyes that the Eagles will pull off a narrow victory on the road against the Rams. An Eagles win would be their seventh consecutive win.
"I trust the Rams coaching staff more, but the Eagles have weapons across the board and are hitting their stride," Reyes said. "This should be a fascinating game, but in the end, I think Saquon Barkley proves to be the difference against a rushing defense that’s slightly below average."
Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY predicts the Eagles to win 28-21. Like many others, Dragon believes the better roster will win on Sunday.
"The Eagles are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now," Dragon said. "A cross-country trip to LA is never easy, but Philadelphia has a better overall roster than the Rams. The battle in the trenches in this game is something to monitor. I think the Eagles have the advantage."
Richard Morin of USA TODAY Eagles 29, Rams 23, as he is confident the Eagles are one of the top teams in the league.
"Los Angeles got a nice road win at New England to move back to .500, but the Eagles are a different animal," Morin said. "I'll take Philadelphia and the points."
Jordan Mendoza of USA TODAY believes the Eagles will beat the Rams 34-28. Mendoza noted that the Eagles run over the last six weeks or so will propel them a strong win over a Rams team that has also played well over the last few weeks.
"It’s becoming tough to outlast the Eagles with their second-half dominance," Mendoza said. "Los Angeles is able to hang around, but the power of Philadelphia is too much for the Rams to overcome."
