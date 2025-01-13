McVay and the Rams are Taking Everything in Stride
The Los Angeles Rams have had more distractions than most teams heading into a playoff game, including the fact that their home matchup against the Minnesota Vikings will not be played at home at all, after the game was relocated to Arizona a few days ago.
Unprecedented wildfires around Los Angeles have forced the Rams to hit the road, but Rams head coach Sean McVay noted the team's ability to adjust quickly has come in handy.
“I think you acknowledge the personal stuff first and foremost [and] make sure guys are good," McVay said.
"Once you're able to address and be aware of that, now let's focus on what we can control in terms of being totally and completely present, having the right sense of urgency and enjoyment with our preparation.
"Like I was saying earlier, the biggest thing was as soon as I knew my wife and son were good, you certainly never want that to happen and you empathize with the amount of people that have been affected, but you do realize that the people are the most important thing and all the other stuff is replaceable if worst case scenario came to fruition. Not to fruition, but if it came to life.”
The Rams are one of the youngest teams in the league and one of the youngest teams in the playoffs. Still, the team has multiple established veterans helping keep things in order during a difficult time.
McVay was not surprised one bit by how well the team adjusted to an unexpected turn of events.
"That's right, I'm not [surprised]," McVay said. "I can't say that there has ever been... there have been some similar situations, like in 2018. What was different about that was we were in Colorado Springs anticipating a game in Mexico City. Number one, the priority is with people's health and safety. What a tremendous credit to so many heroes for being able to get some of this stuff under control and contained. Being able to allow them to do that and then be able to go to Arizona with just the necessary things to provide everything that's needed to be able to put on an NFL game. That's what we're going to do and we'll handle it the best we can."
