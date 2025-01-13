REPORT: Reasons Why the Rams Can Beat the Vikings
The Los Angeles Rams have plenty on their minds, as wildfires across the city have entirely disrupted many events, including the Rams' matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
Still, the Rams must prepare to face the Vikings, who are one of the best teams in the National Football League despite being the away team.
The CBS Sports Staff analyzed Monday night's rematch between the Rams and Vikings and why the Rams have a legitimate shot to win, even though they are the underdog.
"Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford powers the Los Angeles offense," the CBS Sports Staff said. "In 16 games this season, he has completed 340 of 517 passes (65.8%) for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns with eight interceptions and a 93.7 rating.
"Running back Kyren Williams leads the Rams' ground attack. In 16 games this season, he carried 316 times for 1,299 yards (4.1 average) and 14 touchdowns. He had two explosive plays, including a long of 30 yards, with 85 first-down conversions.
Rams head coach Sean McVay noted Williams' importance to the team's success. McVay explained how critical it is for Williams to be on the field.
"He's the kind of guy that is smart enough to know how important he is," McVay said. "What are the practices that you can put in place to try to be able to stay as healthy as possible while understanding that the workload and the pounding that these running backs take is unbelievable? It's such a physical game. You look at it and you feel bad for Blake [Corum] yesterday that he ended up getting the forearm fracture. Those are things that we've talked about in terms of just being available and what are the habits that he'd implement.
"I also think some of the things that he went through as a rookie and even last year having to miss, put on temporary ‘IR’ [injured reserve] with the ankle injury made him stronger. This guy is resilient, and I think he understands that all these possible setbacks are just setups for comebacks, and he's done an excellent job. That can be expressed and illustrated in a variety of ways, but the answer is yes.
"We've talked about it, but the intrinsic motivation that he has, he kind of took that upon himself to implement the appropriate habits and different things to be available. I give him a ton of credit. Also, his ability to be able to lean on [Vice President of Sports Health and Performance] Reggie [Scott] and his group and [Running Backs Coach] Ron Gould."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE