REPORT: Rams Nearly Traded Star WR
The Los Angeles Rams got off to a rough start this season, going 1-4 in the early stages of the campaign. However, things have changed.
Much like last year, the Rams have rebounded, winning three straight games to plant themselves firmly in the NFC West race.
As a matter of fact, Los Angeles is just a half-game back of the Arizona Cardinals for the divisiion lead.
Thanks to the Rams' recent surge, they probably won't be selling off any major pieces at the NFL trade deadline, so it's looking like wide receiver Cooper Kupp is safe.
But a few weeks ago, it seemed like a possibility that Kupp could get dealt.
Jay Glazer of Fox Sports has reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers called the Rams to inquire about Kupp last month.
“They’ve been calling around. They even called around like a month ago for the Rams trying to get a guy like Cooper Kupp,” Glazer said (h/t Joe Clark of Steelers Depot).
Things have certainly turned around fo Los Angeles, which was probably in wait-and-see mode regarding Kupp and other pieces.
Now that the Rams are back in the playoff hunt, it would truly be a stunner if they moved Kupp, and their asking price for the star wide out is reportedly pretty high.
Kupp logged 11 catches for 104 yards in LA's Week 9 win over the Seattle Seahawks and has totaled 34 receptions for 302 yards and a couple of touchdowns in four games on the season overall.
The 31-year-old is under contract through 2026 on a fairly sizeable salary, so the Rams would probably have difficulty trading him regardless. Given Kupp's injury history, teams would be very reluctant to part with substantial assets for him, and Los Angeles won't want to just give him away.
Kupp entered the NFL as a third-round pick in 2017 and has spent his entire career with the Rams. He made the Pro Bowl in 2021 after leading the league in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16).
He hasn't come close to matching that production since, but that also has to do with the fact that Kupp has only appeared in 25 games since 2022.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE