REPORT: Rams' Asking Price For Star WR Revealed
One of the hottest names that has been involved in trade speculation in the lead up to the 2024 NFL trade deadline is Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
Earlier in the season, it made sense.
After all, the Rams were just 1-4 and were riddled with injuries, and it was looking more and more like it was going to be a lost year in Los Angeles.
However, things have certainly changed over the last several weeks, as the Rams have reeled off three straight wins to move to 4-4 and re-insert themselves right into the thick of the NFC West race.
As a result, Los Angeles is now expected to hold on to Kupp, and Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated has revealed what it would take for another team to pry the star pass-catcher away from LA.
"I doubt the Los Angeles Rams will trade Cooper Kupp—they told other teams that it’d cost more than [Davante] Adams did the New York Jets—because his value probably wouldn’t match his market value," Breer wrote. "And it became less likely when Puka Nacua was banged up in practice this week."
The Las Vegas Raiders dealt Adams to the Jets in exchange for a conditional third-round draft pick, and while it is certainly plausible that a desperate team (maybe the Dallas Cowboys?) would offer that for Kupp, it isn't very likely. Not with Kupp's injury history.
The 31-year-old is under contract through 2026 on a pretty sizeable salary, so any team that trades for Kupp would be absorbing considerable risk.
Plus, it just doesn't make much sense for the Rams to move Kupp at this point anyway.
Los Angeles is firmly in the NFC playoff picture, and based on how wide open the conference is, a deep playoff run is not out of the realm of possibility.
Injuries have limited Kupp to four games this season, but when he has been on the field, he has played well.
He just snared 11 catches for 104 yards in the Rams' Week 9 win over the Seattle Seahawks, and he has totaled 34 grabs for 302 yards on the year overall.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE