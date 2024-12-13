REPORT: Rams' Glaring Need Becoming Abundantly Clear
The Los Angeles Rams have some very impressive pieces defensively, but most of those pieces are in their front seven.
We know how fierce the Rams' pass rush can be with studs like Kobie Turner, Byron Young and Jared Verse, and yet, Los Angeles' defense still ranks 27th in the NFL this season.
So, what exactly is the issue?
Well, part of the problem is that Los Angeles has a pretty glaring hole at cornerback, and it's something the team absolutely has to address in free agency.
That's why there are already reports that the Rams should pursue Detroit Lions star Carlton Davis III, which would absolutely be a great pickup.
Right now, the Rams have Darious Williams and Cobie Durant (who is currently dealing with a chest injury) penciled in as their two starters at the position.
That isn't going to cut it, especially not in an NFC West division that is absolutely loaded with top-flight receivers (Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp aren't the only good ones).
Los Angeles does have a few decent safeties in Kamren Curl, Quentin Lake and rookie Kamren Kitchens, but there is only so much over-the-top help that can cover for the corners getting beat.
The Rams are allowing opposing quarterbacks to post a 99.2 passer rating on them this season, which is good for 26th in the league.
Now, to be fair, this is also a result of a lack of pass-rushing depth (for all the talent Los Angeles has, it ranks in the bottom-third of the NFL in sacks) and mediocre linebackers.
However, a lack of elite play from the cornerback position is also a culprit, and it's something the Rams must prioritize in March.
The good news for the Rams is that there will be a number of good cornerbacks available in free agency this offseason, so they will have their pick of the litter.
Los Angeles can also attempt to add some pieces in the NFL Draft, although at this point, it's probably best for the Rams to bring in established players who are going to help immediately in 2025.
General manager Les Snead will have his work cut out for him going into the offseason, but thanks to a decent chunk of cap space, he should be able to repair this obvious issue.
