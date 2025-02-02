Should the Rams Continue Building Defense Through the Draft?
The Los Angeles Rams have changed the way the approach the draft after years of not having a first round draft pick due to trades.
While the method of old helped the Rams win a Super Bowl, it is not sustainable method of success in the National Football League.
Recognizing this, Rams general manager Les Snead has started to take a different approach to the draft. The well-respected general manager guided the Rams to a productive draft haul last season and hopes to do so again this offseason.
Jacob Infante of the Pro Football Network projected the Rams to select offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery from Minnesota.
"The last few drafts have been kind to the Rams, as they’ve beefed up their defensive line with instant difference-makers and found a few mid-round gems along the way," Infante said. "With their defense in a much better spot than a few years ago, it could make sense for them to add to their offensive line with an early pick.
"A behemoth of an offensive tackle with a nasty demeanor, Aireontae Ersery is capable of dominating edge rushers at the point of attack. His size-adjusted athleticism is also impressive, and once he gets his hands right, it’s very tough for opposing defenders to disengage.
Infante projects the Rams to select linebacker Barrett Carter from Clemson. The move would help bolster an already talented Rams defense and would help them potentially sustain the loss of linebacker Christian Rozeboom in free agency.
"Barrett Carter’s collegiate career leaves more questions than answers," Infante said. "What isn’t up for debate, though, is his impressive athleticism, range as a tackler, and capabilities in zone coverage across the middle of the field."
Continuing to add to their team, especially their defense, through the draft is undoubtedly one of the best moves the Rams could make. By building through the draft, the Rams are not only adding quality depth, they are also stockpiling young talent that should all begin to grow and mesh together down the road.
Los Angeles was once known for trading away their top draft picks. However, they are now using those picks to ensure they are a formidable football team for more than just a season or two.
