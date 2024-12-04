REPORT: Super Bowl Window for Rams' Rival 49ers Slammed Shut?
The NFC West is technically one of the most competitive divisions in the National Football League this season. While every team is hoovering around .500, they are all within two games of each other for the division lead, meaning even the worst teams in the division still have a shot at the playoffs.
However, while every team has a shot, those shots are not created equal as some teams are in vastly different situations, although their records are similar. Such is the case for the San Francisco 49ers.
The Rams are right in the thick of the playoff hunt and have a young core that has the potential to compete for the next few seasons. They are perfectly set up to play well moving into the future.
The 49ers have played in two of the last Super Bowl two of the last five Super Bowls and have made the post season numerous other times under head coach Kyle Shanahan. Yet, they have failed to win the big game, often losing in heartbreaking fashion.
They entered this season hopeful for another playoff run after losing in the Super Bowl last season. However, things have not gone their way.
Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports believes the 49ers’ season got off to a challenging start and the team has been unable to recover. The Rams have been on the opposite side of things this season, playing solid football in most of their games.
“This was not the 49ers’ season. Sometimes it’s just that simple,” Maiocco said. “The vibes were not there. It was a bizarre training camp with a couple of their key players embroiled in contract disputes. Other key players were injured. Their first-round draft pick got lucky when he survived a shooting incident.
“Then, the 2024 NFL season started, and the 49ers uncharacteristically let some big leads to NFC West opponents get away. The 49ers never looked like a playoff team. Now, they look like one of the worst teams — if not the worst team — in the entire NFL. Coming off the team’s 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, we asked the good folks on Bluesky for their reactions to the current state of the team.
Maiocco notes that while many injuries have plagued the 49ers and blurred their plans for the future, quarterback Brock Purdy is a lock to remain with the team. Maiocco believes the team will build around Purdy.
“Brock Purdy is going to get paid in the offseason,” Maiocco said. “He should get paid. He has earned it. It might not be $60 million per season, but it’s going to be significant. But it will certainly not be a one-year prove-it contract, such as the one Baker Mayfield originally signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“The 49ers and Purdy should get together this offseason on a deal that works for both sides. Purdy will go from being one of the lowest-paid players in the NFL to one of the game’s highest-paid stars. And the 49ers will have their quarterback locked up for the long term.”
