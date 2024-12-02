Rams Awake from Slumber to Pull Away from the Saints
The Los Angeles Rams seemed to sleepwalk through the first half of their road matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Although Los Angeles has one of the more potent offenses in the National Football League, it failed to score any points in the first half on Sunday.
Their failure to score points was made worse by the fact that the Rams went for it on fourth-and-short deep on the Saints' 25-yard line, failing to convert. The fourth down attempt seemed unecessary, as the Rams were only trailing by three points with nine minutes left to play in the second quarter.
Still, considering how well the Rams' defense was playing, Sean McVay's aggressiveness was respectable. The Rams' offense would sputter the entire first half as they struggled to move the ball consistently until after halftime.
The Saints took a 6-0 lead into halftime, which was a win for the Rams, as the score could have been much worse. However, the Rams' defense kept the Saints out of the endzone until their offense figured things out in the third quarter.
After halftime, the Rams got the ball and marched the ball down the field on a touchdown drive that spanned 11 plays and 70 yards. The drive took over six minutes off the clock, giving the Rams' defense even more rest after the half.
The Rams' defense would repay the favor and immediately get the ball back to the Rams' offense, forcing the Saints into a quick three-and-out.
The Rams and Saints would exchange punts before the Rams pulled ahead with a four-play, 82-yard touchdown drive that included a 46-yard completion from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to Demarcus Robinson to set up the score.
The Saints responded with a touchdown and two-point conversion to tie the game at 14. However, the Rams responded on the following drive with an eight-play touchdown drive that spanned 56 yards and took three minutes of valuable time off the clock in the fourth quarter.
The Saints got the ball back with just under nine minutes left to play in the fourth but failed to score any points. The Rams went on to win 21-14.
