REPORT: Takeaways from Rams Road Win Over Saints
The Los Angeles Rams desperately need to beat the New Orleans Saints on Sunday to keep up in the race for the NFC West division title. Los Angeles used a strong second half to propel them to a seven point win over the Saints.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was masterful in the second half of the game, following a subpar first half. Kevin Patra of NFL.com noted a few positive takeaways from the Rams’ critical win over the Saints.
Patra credited the Rams with snapping out of a slow first half in which they scored no points.
“L.A. was on the field for only 23 plays through two quarters, unable to sustain drives while going 1 of 5 on third downs and generating just 93 total yards compared to 174 for New Orleans,” Patra said.
“The Rams were shut out in the first half of a regular-season game for the first time under Sean McVay. Then they found a groove. L.A. scored touchdowns on three of its following four non-kneel possessions. It started with the ground game, as Kyren Williams gashed the Saints for chunk gains, averaging 6.9 yards per carry for 104 yards on 15 attempts with a touchdown.
“Following a sloppy first half, Matthew Stafford threw darts, particularly on third downs, repeatedly finding Puka Nacua to pick up critical third downs. The balanced offense allowed the Rams to stay on the field and move the chains. Unlike other weeks, L.A. cashed in when it got to the red zone, going 3 of 3. The victory moves the Rams to 6-6 and keeps them one game behind the Seahawks in the NFC West."
Patra also noted that the Rams continue to see a return on the investment made in Jared Verse who had another productive game. Verse came up big for the Rams down the stretch, boosting his chances of winning this year's Defensive Player of the Year award.
“The Saints drove to the Rams' 9-yard-line with the clock ticking down," Patra said. "There, L.A. forced a fourth-and-3. With the game in the balance, Jared Verse came screaming off the edge, hitting Derek Carr's arm. It initially appeared as a sack-fumble but was ultimately ruled an incomplete pass. While he loses the sack, Verse earned a game-sealing play for his club with the pressure.
“The beastly rookie was at it again Sunday. Verse generated seven quarterback pressures on 29 rushes. No other Rams defender had more than two pressures. Verse has now generated 58 total pressures and 4.5 sacks this season, tied for the third most in the NFL and the most of any rookie entering Sunday Night Football.
