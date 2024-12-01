Can the Rams' Defense Bounce Back from Poor Performance?
For the Los Angeles Rams, the playoffs start Sunday on the road against the New Orleans Saints. After dropping two of their last three games, the Rams have nearly no room for error remaining as they try to catch the Arizona Cardinals in the race for the NFC West title.
The Rams were exposed last week against the Philadelphia Eagles when they gave up many rushing yards to Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. They hope to avoid a similar fate this week when they face Saints running back Alvin Kamara, another explosive running back.
The CBS Sports Staff noted a few reasons they expect the Rams to bounce back from their disappointing loss against the Eagles and leave New Orleans with a win.
“Los Angeles will be looking to use its strong defensive front to apply pressure on Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who has only been sacked seven times this season,” the CBS Sports Staff said. “The Rams have a pair of elite young pass rushers in rookies Braden Fiske and Jared Verse, along with second-year players Byron Young and Kobie Turner. They have combined for 21.5 of the team's 28 sacks this season.
“The Rams have also been improving in the secondary, as rookie safeties Kam Kinchens and Jaylen McCollough have seven of the team's 10 interceptions. Los Angeles has also been able to lean more on its passing attack since wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp returned from injuries, giving quarterback Matthew Stafford some dangerous weapons. The Rams are 9-4 against the spread in their last 13 games against New Orleans.”
While the Rams are undoubtedly the better team on paper, none of that matters come game day. The better team on that day will win, and the Rams must make sure it is them.
With their playoff hopes essentially on the line in every game for the rest of the season, the Rams cannot afford to underestimate the Saints because of their record. The Saints have won their last two games in a row after firing Dennis Allen and are almost always a tough team to beat in New Orleans.
