Rams Notes: Cooper Kupp's Offseason, Matthew Stafford's Methods, Free Agents
The Los Angeles Rams have been making news even months removed from their most recent game. That's just the way the cookie crumbles when you're a true-blue Super Bowl contender on the ascent.
Here's the latest in L.A. news and notes.
Rams News: Cooper Kupp Gets Real About His Offseason
One-time All-Pro Cooper Kupp has revealed how he's approaching the 2024 offseason, his first in many moons when he hasn't been recuperating from some injury. He and emergent talent Puka Nacua may be competing to be Matthew Stafford's top target this season.
Rams News: 3 Free Agents Could Still Sign to Boost Offseason
Los Angeles has done an admirable job in restocking its personnel this offseason, thanks to an ample draft haul and some tactical free agency additions. But the team still has some room to grow. Here are three still-available targets L.A. should consider.
Rams News: LA Stars Spotted Onstage At Country Musician's Concert
Multiple Rams stars (and one Los Angeles Chargers star) were in attendance at this country staple's arena show recently. They weren't just in the crowd by the end of the night.
Rams News: Rival Pro Bowler Impressed By Greatness Of Matthew Stafford
36-year-old Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford remains an impressive figure, even well into his football dotage. A nemeses speaks fondly on his aptitude.
Rams News: Why Los Angeles May Be In The Midst Of Its Last-Ever OTAs
The Los Angeles Rams are deep into Organized Team Activities (OTAs) this summer. But this may be their swan song.
Rams News: Cooper Kupp Reveals Matthew Stafford's Route Center Session Methodology
The Super Bowl MVP explains in a new interview how his Pro Bowl quarterback likes to run routes.