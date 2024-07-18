Rams' Sean McVay Lands In Colin Cowherd's Top NFL Coaches List
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is still one of the youngest head coaches in the league.
However, it feels like he's been coaching the Rams forever. McVay will enter his eighth season at the helm for Los Angeles, and he's already one of the most accomplished coaches in the NFL and Rams' history. McVay has been vital to turning the Rams franchise around and into one of the best in recent history.
The Rams struck gold with McVay, and he's made his imprint around the league. So much so that FS1 analyst Colin Cowherd ranked McVay at No. 2 on his top ten coaches list, just behind Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
McVay is one of five coaches on this list to have at least one Super Bowl victory.
While the list is controversial, you can't deny McVay's spot on the list. The resume speaks for itself and is set to grow in the coming years. Heading into the 2024 season, the 38-year-old is a Super Bowl winner and 2017 AP Coach of the Year; he has also led his team to 2 Super Bowl appearances and a 70-45 record. With six wins this upcoming season, McVay will become the all-time Rams leader in wins among head coaches. On top of that, McVay holds a 7-4 playoff record and has won 60 percent of his games.
We don't know how long McVay will coach, but as long as he is at the helm, we know we can expect great things from Los Angeles.
More Rams: Watch Sean McVay Visit LA's Under-Construction Practice Facility