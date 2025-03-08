Should the Rams Be Interested in Signing Paulson Adebo?
The Los Angeles Rams have made plenty of moves so far in the off-season. They brought back two essential members of their offense, Matthew Stafford and Alaric Jackson. They also resigned Tutu Atwell in a move that received mixed reactions among fans and analysts alike.
The Rams have focused all their attention on the offensive side of the ball, which tracks when considering that their defense projects to get better all on their own. Most of their key players are young, and an off-season of development will do wonders for them.
Their defense is set for next season, but one thing they're missing is a reliable cornerback they can trust in coverage. They have players on the roster that can take a jump, but it's less secure than other players on their defense.
They don't have to worry about Jared Verse improving on his DROY campaign or the chemistry between him and Bryon Young. What they will have to worry about next season is if Kamren Curl or Kamren Kinchens can hold up against receivers like Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Marvin Harrison Jr. on a regular basis.
That's no slight against Curl or Kinchens, as I'm sure they'll be able to improve and hold their own against opposing receivers. I'm just trying to say that for a team that has given no attention to their defense so far, they aren't perfect.
There's a free-agent cornerback that the Rams should target, and I believe it will solve some of their problems in coverage. That player is Paulson Adebo from the New Orleans Saints, where he spent his first four years in the league.
Adebo will be 26 by next season and has shown flashes of being capable of guarding opposing teams' wide receiver one. Last season, he was kept out for the majority of it due to injury, which may be why the Saints are okay with letting him walk in free agency.
Despite only playing seven games in 2024, he was able to get three interceptions and 52 total tackles. Adebo could be with the Rams for many seasons and would push their defense into a new stratosphere, which helps with the Rams trying to compete for a Super Bowl.
If the Rams don't want to spend their money in free agency on a cornerback, they always have the option to draft one in the first round. They could also help out their defense by drafting a local linebacker and making their lethal pass rush that much deadlier.
