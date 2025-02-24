Could the Rams Pursue a Cornerback From a Divisional Rival?
The Los Angeles Rams head into next season with high expectations for their defense. Jared Verse won the DROY after being the team's MVP. They set multiple records in the playoffs with their young defensive core.
After such an amazing start to most of their defensive player's careers, how can the Rams improve? One of the things their defense struggled with was the lack of star power in the backfield. Every week, they'd match up against star wide receivers without someone who could hold their own.
It wasn't like every week they were being gassed by opposing receivers, but if this defense is going to be elite, they need a star cornerback who they can trust. One of the ways that can happen is by drafting a cornerback, which is certainly possible and would fill a position of need.
However, they could also opt for free agency and sign a player with more experience in the league. if they were to do that, one of the more intriguing options would be Charvarius Ward of the San Francisco 49ers.
Ward is set to enter free agency after having played the least games in his career and a lackluster statistical season. In 2024, he had 54 total tackles and seven passes defended. The lack of production can be explained by an injury he suffered, which kept him out of games this season.
Ward will be 29 next season and has a history of success in the league. He was with the Kansas City Chiefs when they won the Super Bowl against the 49ers in 2020. He was also there during their rematch four years later, except he was on the opposing sideline and lost.
The Rams could use someone of Ward's pedigree to lock up the opposing team's number-one option while allowing someone like Kamren Kinchens to handle the opposing side. Ward could also serve as a mentor to their young defensive pieces in knowing how to handle big wins and losses.
The Rams would have the added benefit of making their divisional matchups all the more interesting by signing someone from the 49ers. They have the cap space to offer him a big contract, and he could be with the Rams for many years to come.
