Should the Rams Sign Haason Reddick?
The Los Angeles Rams have the 15th most cap space in the NFL this off-season. They'd have even more if they're able to trade away Matthew Stafford's contract, which opens up even more possibilities for free-agent signings.
They have their own free agents to resign, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't be looking for talented players who are entering free agency. Their defense is what kept them in the playoff race and allowed them to move on to the divisional round. Why wouldn't they look to improve it?
They already have a ton of young defensive players who will develop further next season and lead their defense for years. Players like Jared Verse or Bryon Young will be part of the Rams' organization for a long time and shape LA's timeline to build around them.
Although they have room to offer an impactful deal to a rising defensive star, I think they should look for a cheaper deal on a veteran who's played with multiple teams before. A player who can help command a defense and has experience playing in big games.
Haason Reddick didn't have the best off-season last year. He held out on training camp for the majority of the summer with the New York Jets, and his previous team went on to win the Super Bowl. Pair that with an immensely disappointing year, and Reddick isn't looking too hot in free agency.
In 2024, Reddick had 14 total tackles with one sack and one forced fumble. He only played ten games and will be 31 by the time next season starts. After a down year and offseason holdout, why would any team want to sign him, much less the Rams?
I say this is a worthy investment because he won't be looking for a significant contract extension, and he'll be playing with a chip on his shoulder. Reddick was on the roster when the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
He just witnessed the team he played for in the exact same matchup come out victorious without him. I believe that will light a fire in him that will result in a better statistical season and allow him to be impactful on this Rams' defense.
