Should the Rams Target a Divisional Foe as a Backup Quarterback?
The Los Angeles Rams will lose their backup quarterback in free agency this off-season. Jimmy Garoppolo was their backup for this season, but he'll be headed into free agency. The only other quarterback they have on their roster besides Matthew Stafford is Stetson Bennett.
Bennett hasn't seen the field thus far, and he'll be entering his second year in the league. After signing Davante Adams to a two year deal, the Rams are set on establishing a lethal passing game with a duo of Adams and Puka Nacua.
Who better to throw them the ball than Stafford? He's a pure pocket passer who's not afraid to sling it across the field, and with him and Sean McVay, they are Super Bowl contenders. Of course, the NFL is a league where so much can happen at any given moment.
Stafford isn't getting any younger; it's not out of the realm of possibility to assume that there may be health concerns with him moving forward. Just for peace of mind, the Rams should have a backup quarterback on their roster they can trust to at least keep them afloat if something were to happen.
They could target someone like Zach Wilson, who is a free agent and has shown flashes that he can be the Rams' future if it all works out between him and McVay. However, if they elect to go with someone who has shown more experience so far in their career, Joshua Dobbs is an option.
Dobbs is leaving the San Francisco 49ers to enter free agency, and he could be going to their divisional foe, the Rams. At least, I believe the Rams should be interested in what he could be for them. Last year, he only played two games, and in those games, he threw for 361 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
However, 2023 was really a standout year for him and should be the tape the Rams are watching to convince themselves he should be their backup for next year. He displayed poise and the ability to scramble outside of a crumbling pocket if need be.
It's not like Dobbs is gonna elevate this offense, but if Stafford were to go down with an injury, McVay has enough to work with so that they have a chance to stay afloat. Especially now with Adams, I am sure Dobbs can make it look easy, targeting him and Nacua if need be.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE