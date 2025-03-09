Should the Rams Target a Former 1st Round Bust As Backup QB?
The Los Angeles Rams quarterback dilemma was solved once they were able to bring back Matthew Stafford on a team-friendly deal that keeps him with the Rams for the next two years. The Rams look to be in Super Bowl contention with him at the helm of the offense and Sean McVay calling plays.
Before they were able to restructure Stafford's contract, there were reports that the team was comfortable moving forward with backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as their starter for next season.
Garoppolo will be leaving in free agency, and the only quarterback on the roster besides Stafford is Stetson Bennett. Bennett was a rookie last year who didn't see a single minute of playing time for the team, so he's a bit of a wild card in terms of what he looks like in the NFL.
Stafford has been able to stay relatively healthy so far in his tenure with the Rams, but he's 37, and the NFL is a league with so many moving parts constantly. It's not impossible to see a future in which Stafford gets injured, and the Rams have to rely on a backup quarterback.
Nobody wishes Stafford or any other starting quarterback an injury, but that's the harsh reality of this league. If he were to get injured, I'm sure the Rams wouldn't want to bring out Bennett, who has no experience thus far in the NFL.
With the departure of Garoppolo, the Rams have to target a competent backup in free agency. The Denver Broncos won't be picking up the fifth-year option on Zach Wilson's rookie contract, which means he'll be hitting free agency this off-season.
I think the Rams would be a perfect destination for him, as he not only can be their backup quarterback, but he has the upside in the fact that he could be their future quarterback if everything works out well for him.
He was drafted second overall in the 2021 draft by the New York Jets, and things have not worked out in his favor so far in the NFL. He's now in search of a franchise to call him, and I believe under Stafford's leadership and with McVay as his play-caller, he could be the next quarterback up if Stafford were to go down.
He has a talented arm and can rush out of the pocket if need be; he just hasn't been able to put it all together up to this point. At the very least, they should target him to see what his potential looks like and see if they can salvage his career. If not, I'm sure he could serve as a competent backup in the scenario that Stafford goes down with an injury.
