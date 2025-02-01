Should Rams Poach LB From Division Rivals?
The Los Angeles Rams had late season success with their young defensive core. Starting off the season, the Rams young defense began testing the waters of the NFL, and lucky for them, they found their mojo when the team needed them the most.
Defensive coordinator Chris Shula has been fantastic as apart of Sean McVay's coaching squad, leading these youthful and moldable minds to the playoffs, in which they saw similar success. However, every young team could use a veteran presence in a locker room that can aid their learning process.
The Rams bitter NFC West division rivals, San Fransisco 49er's, have many free agents hitting the market this spring. One veteran linebacker that the Rams could look to bring in to help out the defense next season is Dre Greenlaw.
Greenlaw, going into his age 28 season, has been very consistent with the 49ers since bursting onto the scene back in 2019. When healthy, Greenlaw has been a great defender for the Rams divisional rivals, averaging seven tackles a game.
However, the Rams could be hesitant on signing Greenlaw given he has missed two full seasons due to injuries in the past. Most recently, Greenlaw played in two games for San Fransisco this past season and was sidelined due to a calf injury.
A linebacker is going to need his legs, especially the aggressive play style that Greenlaw plays with. Averaging 75.8 total tackles on a season in his career, Greenlaw is still young enough to run an experiment with him next season.
Think about it. Greenlaw has been a thorn in the side of the Rams since 2019, and if he recovers impressively from the injury that sidelined him this past season, wouldn't the Rams want him to have that resurgence success with them instead of having to play against him?
If the Rams were to lose Christian Rozeboom to free agency themselves, Greenlaw could slide into that position well for LA. A defensive line with the likes of Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner, and Dre Greenlaw could reek havoc on not only the San Fransisco 49ers, but the other two teams in the NFC West division.
