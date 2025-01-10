Should Rams Pursue Veteran OT in Free Agency?
The Los Angeles Rams have constructed a team that is constantly in the discussion of the playoffs. 2024-25 was no different, as the Rams won their division and look to force their way past the Wild Card round for another chance at the gold. However, when the season is all said and done, should the Rams focus on adding an offensive tackle to their O-Line?
On the season, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked 28 times as the yong Rams defense was dealing with the growing pains of becoming one of the more dominant forces in the NFL. Though 28 was not the league leading total, it still poses concern for the Rams, especially with Stafford increasing in age and becoming more prone to injury.
While the Rams have offensive tackles in Alaric Jackson and Rob Havenstein as its primary right and left tackles on offense, Los Angeles could use an upgrade. A big upgrade for the Rams, per PFF, would for the Rams to sign Ronnie Stanley in free agency.
Stanley, the current offensive tackle for the Baltimore Ravens, was predicted to be an aqquisition for the Rams to boost their offense next season. Currently on a playoff team, if Stanley were to come over to LA, the winning mentality would not leave.
"With $56 million in cap space, the Rams should be tempted to pursue an upgrade via a player like Stanley. Over the past three seasons, Stanley slots 16th in PFF pass-blocking grade (82.4) and 29th in wins above replacement among qualified tackles," Bradley Locker of PFF said.
Given that Jackson and offensive tackle Joe Noteboom are on expiring contracts, the addition of Stanley would fit perfectly with the holes that the Rams are expected to deal with. Stanley, also, has been a consistent piece for the Ravens, as he was apart of many snaps in the earlier seasons with the team.
Completing his ninth season in the league, Stanley and the Rams seem like a match made in heaven when providing Stafford the right amount of protection on the line. A relatively cheap contract, Stanley could also help out the Rams in saving some dough, should they decide to spend big on a different position.
