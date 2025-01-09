Rams Still Getting Disrespected Ahead of Their Playoff Game
The Los Angeles Rams have now made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. The Rams finished the season with a 10-7 record and won the NFC West. The team will play host to the Minnesota Vikings from the NFC North. They are set to play against each other in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs on Monday Night at Sofi Stadium.
The Rams are one of the hottest teams that will enter the playoffs. And still, a lot of people are sleeping on this team. Head coach Sean McVay and the players are not worried about the outside noise. They see it and they are just focusing on winning and proving them wrong.
"I got my team that no one is talking about enough, and it is the Rams," said Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show. "I picked the Rams to win the division when it was a three team toss up, maybe four if you put the 49ers in there. Well, the hide has been the way they finished up."
"But they were in most wins. It is unbelievable you know, they beat New Orleans [Saints], and then they beat the [Buffalo] Bills to win their second game in a row. In a 44-42 game, reminiscent of their win back in the Coliseum on a Monday Night against the [Kansas City] Chiefs. And then they win their next three games. After [Matthew] Stafford lights up the Bills, they win their next three games. Stafford has never won back-to-back in his career when throwing for less than 200 yards. And then, he did it in three games in a row."
"So the defense showed up. And then you just have to toss up the last one out the window. Jimmy [Garopplo] quarterbacking and all their top offensive players, with all due respect to those who played, sitting. But the Rams have already beaten the Vikings. And their next game can potentially be going to Detroit which they did in back-to-back games in the Wild Card and the season opener. And both of them were really tight affairs. No one is talking about the Rams enough. They are talking more about the [Tampa Bay] Buccaneers... They were 1-4 and then they got healthy. Now you see what they are doing."
