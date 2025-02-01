Why This Season Was a Successful One for the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams turned a season headed nowhere fast into an eventual division championship and a playoff berth. The Rams had an admirable season, but it did not look very promising initially.
Los Angeles suffered numerous injuries to some of their best players early in the season, falling to 1-4 in the process. Still, they were able to make it to the playoffs.
It was feat few teams in National Football League have ever accomplished.
Rams general manager Les Snead reflected on the season's positives and what made it a successful one for Rams head coach Sean McVay and the team.
"That was the fulfilling part,” Snead said. “If we go way back, Aaron Donald retiring, coach Shula getting his first shot at being a defensive coordinator, going through the draft, that bunch being one of the younger bunches. A lot of those core players are on their rookie contracts. To kind of see them gel, and then you were thinking going into it that you would rely on a veteran offense, but to see that group go through adversity in terms of attrition, early on, with the different key veterans.
"To dig a hole and dig out of it. There were times when we dug out of a, where we got to.500, then went back under .500. Going on the run, add the adversity that is way bigger than football that Southern California is still going through, to host a playoff game in a division rival’s stadium and have success–that is the fulfilling part of the journey.
The Rams almost beat the eventual NFC Champion, but 'almost' does not count in the NFL. Snead was honest about his feelings about the ending of the Rams' season, noting that the Rams entered the postseason playing their best football, having won five of their final six regular-season games.
The Rams likely would have won all six of their final regular-season games had they not rested multiple starters in Week 18.
"It is a long journey, and it always ends too soon, especially when you are playing quality football and are not necessarily banged up," Snead said. "You are playing some of your best football at the end; there have been seasons where you kind of limp in, and it's maybe not as painful."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE