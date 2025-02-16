Is Matthew Stafford Still One of the Best QBs in the NFL?
The Los Angeles Rams' title hopes fell short after an admirable playoff run that saw them recover from a dreadful 1-4 start to the season. Starting 1-4 is usually the kiss of death in the National Football League, as less than 20 of the over 200 teams that have started 1-4 since 1970 went on to make the playoffs. The Rams quite literally made history just by making it to the postseason.
Los Angeles faced adversity all season, losing numerous critical players during their 1-4 start and even having their home playoff game relocated because of unprecedented wildfires in and around Los Angeles. The Rams' ability to overcome all the team overcame this season would have been much less likely without the veteran leadership of quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Rams started poorly as Stafford was playing without a few of his best offensive teammates, they likely would not have been to climb out of that hole without him.
Still, Stafford has been in the league for over 15 years, and Father Time is undefeated. Although Stafford may not be the quarterback he once was, he is still undoubtedly one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Nick Shook of NFL.com recently ranked 59 quarterbacks. He ranked Stafford as the league's eighth-best quarterback.
"Stafford was perhaps the most difficult quarterback to pin down this season because the range of his performances varied rather significantly," Shook said. "His good was still good, but his bad was surprisingly ugly.
"That all seemed to wash away at the perfect time, though, when Stafford overcame a regular-season-ending slump to lead the Rams to a double-digit win over the Vikings on Wild Card Weekend before nearly propelling them to a comeback win at Philadelphia in the Divisional Round. Stafford's future is very much uncertain as of now, but he proved he still has it in the biggest moments -- and his blend of talent and mettle won’t be easily replaced."
The Rams have a decision to make. Stafford is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but his contract must be redone to help the team build around him. Time will tell what happens between the two sides.
