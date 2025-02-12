The Los Angeles Rams' Most Pressing Need This Offseason
The Los Angeles Rams' battling back from a 1-4 start to host and win a playoff game was admirable, to say the least. Few teams have accomplished that feat in National Football League history, but the Rams did so after losing many of their best players to injury at the start of the season.
Los Angeles used a strong draft haul and timely plays by their unpredictable, but explosive offense, to bounce back from a dreadful start. However, while the Rams made it to the playoffs, it was clear even during their success over the second half of the season, that there were flaws on the team.
Still, their narrow loss in the playoffs to the eventual Super Bowl Champions technically solidified that the Rams were one of the best teams in the National Football League this season, as they gave the Philadelphia Eagles a better fight than quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs did.
Marcus Mosher of the 33rd Team analyzed every team's most pressing needs heading into the offseason. Luckily for the Rams, their needs seem to be pretty straightforward. Los Angeles must make the most of their time off this summer by adding quality players on both sides of the ball.
"Les Snead did a fantastic job of rebuilding the defense during the last few years, but now it’s time for the offense to get an influx of talent," Mosher said. "Cooper Kupp will be moving on (via trade or release), so the Los Angeles Rams will need another weapon.
"A dynamic tight end could also be an option, especially after the Rams explored trading up for Brock Bowers last offseason. Regardless, adding another weapon to pair with Puka Nacua is a must for Los Angeles."
The Rams undoubtedly have numerous issues they must address over the summer. However, they must ensure they do not go overboard and change things that do not need to be changed. After finding a way to retain Stafford in a financially responsible manner, the Rams must then do their best to continue putting quality talent around Stafford via free agency. If they can, it is fair to expect the Rams to be a playoff contender again next season.
