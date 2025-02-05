One Team That Could Offer Rams a Solid Return for Kupp
Veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp announced the Los Angeles Rams will try to trade him this offseason in a shockingly straightforward twist.
Instead of overanalyzing whether or not the Rams will keep Kupp, the discussion now turns to what teams they may send him to. The Rams will likely have plenty of suitors, but depending on what offers they receive, they would likely prefer to trade Kupp to a team in the AFC.
The Rams drafted Kupp in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In the eight seasons since, Kupp won the Triple Crown, registered nearly 8,000 receiving yards, and helped the Rams win a Super Bowl.
However, Kupp's availability and production have dwindled since the Rams won the Super Bowl. He has missed at least five games the past two seasons and eight the season following the Super Bowl.
While Kupp is a great locker-room guy for the Rams and still a formidable receiver when healthy, he has not been healthy enough for the Rams to validate the money they owe him moving forward. This has led the Rams to decide to trade the veteran.
Jason Katz from the Pro Football Network released a list of the teams he believes should attempt a trade for the veteran wide receiver. The list included many intriguing options, all of which were to playoff contenders in the AFC, where Los Angeles rarely could face Kupp.
"The New England Patriots don’t have a clear WR1. They don’t even have a clear WR2," Katz said. "Every wide receiver on the Patriots could emerge as their top option or end up cut by midseason. It’s a completely wide-open depth chart.
"New England trading for Kupp feels like a move they would make. Kupp would give the Patriots a reliable veteran presence to help mentor the young guys. He could also serve as a safety blanket for Drake Maye
"At the same time, Kupp wouldn’t exactly move the needle in terms of turning New England into a playoff contender. It really does fit their style in terms of it being a move that a contender should make despite them not actually appearing like one."
While the Patriots could likely put together the best package for Kupp, it would be challenging for Kupp to walk into. The Rams and Kupp appear to have a relationship where it would be surprising for the Rams' front office to send Kupp to a non-contender.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE