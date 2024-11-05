The Rams Had Biggest X-Factor in Week 9 Win
The Los Angeles Rams pulled off a second-half comeback on Sunday and beat the Seattle Seahawks in a great overtime thriller, 26-20.
The win for the Rams put them in the thick of things not only in the NFC West but also in playoff contention through the first half of the NFL season.
Coming into this game both teams were evenly matched in pretty much every position. The Rams were riding a winning streak. It continued. The Seahawks left with some serious questions at the quarterback position.
The quarterback position was the one that stood out in Sunday's game. Rams quarterback Mattew Stafford played well down the stretch of the matchup to get this comeback win for his team.
Stafford's final stat line was 25 of 44 with 298 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.
None bigger than the game-winning touchdown in overtime.
People have to give Stafford the respect that he has earned. Stafford is one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the NFL.
Stafford and head coach Sean McVay are clicking on all cylinders right now. Without star wide receiver Puka Nacua for most of the game, Stafford once again found a way to get the job done in Week 9.
"He [Matthew Stafford] is incredible," said radio personality Colin Cowherd on "The Colin Cowherd Podcast." "I just saw the Rams win in overtime. Take out Mahomes and Andy Reid. I would argue McVay and Stafford are the best head coach, quarterback combo in the league. So I do not buy into this rebuild stuff. I think their defense is better than the Lions. They would have to be completely healthy to beat the Lions. I think they could beat anyone else in the NFC. I think they could beat Washington, Philadelphia, Arizona, and Minnesota. I do not know if they could beat Detroit. The record does not prove it. But if they are healthy, I think they may be the toughest matchup along with the Niners for the Detroit Lions. That is how much I think of McVay and Stafford."
Stafford continues to show out for the Rams as a difference-maker.
