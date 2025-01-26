The Rams Need To Adopt Elements of the K-Gun Offense
The Rams were so close to knocking off the Eagles is snowy Philadelphia last Sunday. Mistakes threw away the game in the end but the game revealed something, the Rams were fantastic at using a no-huddle offense.
By going non-huddle, the Eagles could not substitute or establish a game changing pass rush. The Eagles' defense grew tired, they couldn't get aligned and the Rams kept making plays down the field. Considering the modern NFL and how defenses have adapted to passing offenses, the run is now a big part of gameplans and running backs are valued once again.
This sparked a realization that the NFL does not just evolve, it rotates on a vicious cycle of reused strategies and ideologies that will go dormant for decades before their re-popularization. If Matthew Stafford returns, the Rams need to employ the K-Gun offense.
The K-Gun offense is an offensive strategy employing no-huddle aspects of the Sam Wyche' Bengals in the 80s, using 12 personnel, a favorite of Sean McVay's, in order to catch defenses off guard, induce early game scoring and thus forcing the opposition to employ a pass first offense due to the K-Gun's ability to put up points.
The Buffalo Bills and head coach Marv Levy used the K-Gun to reach four straight Super Bowls. The Rams should think about using the K-Gun but in a modern sense.
The no-huddle has been used in the years since Levy employed the K-Gun in the 90s. Peyton Manning and the Colts would use it with Manning making audibles at the line of scrimmage.
Sean McVay and company have an opportunity to once again be at the forefront of another offensive revolution. They shouldn't go no huddle all the time but when they do want to pull it out, it will have a devastating effect on defenses.
The team should come out in 12 personnel, shotgun formation with two to three scripted plays designed to induce at least one first down. As they start to pick up the pace, replace Tyler Higbee with another receiver. As the defensive secondary substitutes, the Rams would have four bonafied pass catchers going up against reserve DBs.
Then as they use the no-huddle, employ certain Run N Shoot concepts. The Run N Shoot is an offensive system that uses four receivers to spread the defense and it is built for post-snap route changes based off what the defense shows. With Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford on the field, they have the brain power to execute the offense at the highest level. Keep in mind, this was the same offense Warren Moon used in his legendary career, making the Hall of Fame despite being held out of the NFL for almost seven years after college, due to racial ideologies when it came to black quarterbacks.
The Rams, in order to avoid long audible changes should have plays built into the formation that Stafford can change by yelling one word. Every play should not only have option routes built in but it should also have three adjoining plays that can be audibled into. One call should be to run the ball, another should be a quick pass and the third should be a different concept all together.
By doing this, the Rams can outpace the NFL through their abilities and brain power. Once NFL defensive coordinators catch up, the Rams can resort to their regular offense under McVay, keeping defenders on their toes.
It's another tool to keep the Rams flying and to keep defenders at bay.
