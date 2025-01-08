Titans Bizarre Firing of Ran Carthon Paves Way For His Return To Los Angeles
For NFL player, scout and executive Ran Carthon was inexplicalbly fired by the Tenneesee Titans on Monday after serving the organization as their General Manager for the past two seasons. Carthon's path to Tenneessee was an inspiring tale of perseverance that catipolted him from the end of a journeyman career to being one of the most influential men in football.
Carthon served as the Rams' Director of Player Personnell from 2012-2016. Back in Carthon's early venture into the NFL, it was Rams' GM Les Snead that opened the door for him in Atlanta with Carthon coming over upon Snead's hiring with team.
Carthon was fired from the organization in 2017 before being hired in the same role in San Francisco where the 49ers achieved a tremendous amount of success as a team, in part due to Carthon's abilities to identify talent throughout the draft.
It is the same ability that not only got Carthon hired at Tennessee but also contributed to the rising stars picked up by the organization. Carthon had to deal with many issues within the organization including the fallout of the trading of AJ Brown a year earlier as well as the departures of HC Mike Vrabel, QB Ryan Tannehill and RB Derrick Henry.
Carthon knew he was brought in to rebuild the Titans and while the firing of Vrabel was his decision, it was needed as the entire organization was about to lose or had already lost every key player on the Titans squad that had made it to the 2020 AFC Championship Game and who achieved the number one seed in the AFC in 2021.
Carthon was never given an oppertunity to legitimately succeed. While he took a second round gamble on Will Levis, that doesn't justify his firing, especially when Tennessee is about to select their QB of the future with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Carthon has done a great job building an organization that is ready for a young quarterback. They have several offensive line pieces including the outstanding JC Lathan and Peter Skoronski and potentially securing their other tackle position with Jaelyn Duncan. With one more season under Bill Callahan, their offensive line coach, all three men are likely to hit their potential.
If there's no bad blood from his 2017 firing and there seems not to be publicly with Carthon speaking well of Snead in recent years, there could be a home for the former GM in Los Angeles.
