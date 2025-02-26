WATCH: Rams McVay Remains a Friend Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen Can Rely On
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen may be making the brave venture of being a first-time head coach but he has his old head coach to rely on if he needs advice. While Coen gets his toes wet, Rams HC Sean McVay enters his ninth season in charge of the franchise.
That type of knowledge is invaluable and Coen is more than happy to mention that he has access to it.
Coen mentioned the Rams influence on his vision for the Jaguars several times during his introductory press conference.
Q: You mentioned earlier, how are you going to change this franchise into a consistently winning culture?
Coen: “It starts with communication. It starts with the alignment and communication at every level. Building, first and foremost, the best staff we can build because, like I mentioned, it's about these guys. So how do we put the best coaches in place to help these players reach their full abilities? Now, with the front office, how do we continue to build there and get this thing fully in alignment so that then when we go into the offseason program, we're all on the same page, we all understand the vision and the goal? When I walked into the Los Angeles Rams building in 2018, I had never felt anything like that before in my life. It was a different introduction to coaching, and you saw a building, every single person that was in that building and a part of that thing was in alignment. I think that's the key.”
Q: Liam, working for guys like Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles, what did you learn from them just what it takes to be a leader of an entire program?
Coen: “I think the vulnerability to be honest with yourself when you do make mistakes, being able to own up to them, to be able to move on. If we can all be honest with each other in this building, we'll be able to grow. I think that's the first thing, the ownership. The ownership is not just in the good times, it's truly in the adverse times. And how do we handle success while also being able to handle adversity -- those are things I learned from Sean [McVay]. We had to learn some -- we had a difficult season in 2022. That formed us. That changed us. We've talked about that year and how difficult that was, but we're better from it. So those experiences, that ultimately helps mold who you are, what you're made of, and I hope to be able to bring that here as well.”
