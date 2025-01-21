What a Chris Shula to the Raiders Move Could Look Like and How It Would Impact Rams
There is a remote possibility that Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula could be the Las Vegas Raiders' next head coach. This could be a problem for the Rams due to Shula needing to fill out his staff and the Raiders having over 95 million dollars in cap space for the 2025 season.
If Shula takes the Raiders job, here's what could happen. Shula, outside of two seasons with the Chargers, has spent the entirety of his NFL coaching career with the Rams so that means his rolodex of coaches are all through Sean McVay. He will likely take two Rams assistants with him to fill out his coordinator roles like Raheem Morris did. My money is on Dave Ragone and Giff Smith.
There's also a good chance Shula could use his expanded cap space to sign Ahkello Witherspoon and Bobby Brown III in free agency, offering them deals the Rams won't be able to match. It would be likely that Shula and the Raiders could go after Jameis Winston as a cheap, bridge quarterback, Charvarius Ward, and Trey Smith (if the Chiefs let him hit the market). Shula may also elect to re-sign Trevon Moehrig.
If Shula signs Winston in this scenario, that's another cheap veteran QB who can actually play taken off the board in case Jimmy Garoppolo signs somewhere else.
Shula's draft strategy, considering the Raiders' selection position could impact the Rams. In a recent mock draft, I participated as the Raiders in, the players acquired include Shedeur Sanders, Maxwell Hairston, Tate Ratledge, Quinshon Judkins, Theo Wease, Ricky White, Trey Moore, Devin Kirkwood, Tyler Cooper, and Weston Franklin.
That's a QB for the future that Tom Brady, a minority owner of the Raiders already has a relationship, 3-4 day one starters, and depth on the offensive line and in the DB room. Exactly the type of talent Shula needs. The problem is that it would be talent not going to the Rams.
The biggest issue for the Rams is if Shula leaves, he'll take coaches with him and those are positions that need to be replaced. He'll grab the free agents the Rams may want to sign as he could offer more money and the Rams are competing against an organization who's head coach has the same mindset as Sean McVay and Les Snead but with superior drafting position.
If Shula moves on, expect the Rams to go after Todd Bowles (if Tampa Bay fires him for Liam Coen) or for them to elevate Giff Smith in an attempt to keep him.
