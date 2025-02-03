What is the Ram's Biggest Need This Offseason?
If the Los Angeles Rams are sold on keeping Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp, they should do everything they can to maximize the next couple of years. Those two provide the biggest spark for their offense and are essential if they want to go on another Super Bowl run.
While their offense is essential, what I believe will be their savior is their defense. They have drafted well and crafted a well-rounded defense that is beginning to be somewhat of their identity. All those years with Aaron Donald and his Super Bowl Winning sack, it's clear that the Rams find the most success when their defense is on top of things.
Their defense played well throughout the season, but they had one flaw that repeatedly got exposed and was ultimately the reason they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs. Their run defense, or lack thereof.
Saquon Barkley called the game against the Rams when he went off for a huge run to solidify their loss. When they met in the regular season, he almost had 200 yards. This team is vulnerable against the run, so much so that I believe it should be their biggest need to be addressed.
CBS Sports recently released an article discussing each team's off-season needs, and this is what Jeff Kerr had to say about the Rams. "Christian Rozeboom is a free agent and Omar Speights may be fighting for a starting job. The Rams need good linebackers to mask their undersized defensive line up front".
I agree that they need to find a good linebacker this offseason that meets their needs and is effective at stopping the run. I think a player they could target is veteran Khalil Mack.
Mack is used to the LA area, having played for the Chargers, and he has extensive NFL experience. Another player they should target this off-season is Haason Reddick. Both of these players are getting up there in age, but they need someone who could command their defense and shift the defensive line if they notice the run.
Both of these players could be leaders in the locker room, and if health is a concern, they can offer a two-year contract or less and find a solution through the draft. One thing is clear: if the Rams are serious about contending, they need to find a way to address the run.
