What Player Benefits the Most from Rams QB Matthew Stafford Coming Back?
The Los Angeles Rams and their fans got great news on Friday. The Rams have reached an agreement that will bring back veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford for at least one more season in Los Angeles.
After weeks of the Rams and Stafford going back and forth about whether they want him back or not, they both came to terms with the fact that it was best for both sides to give it another shot at winning a Super Bowl. The Rams gave Stafford the best chance to win, and that is what he will try to do next season.
Now that Stafford is back, which Rams players will benefit the most from having their top quarterback under center?
The obvious one is star wide receiver Puka Nacua. Nacua, since coming to the Rams, has been one of the best receivers in the National Football League. Last season, Nacua established himself as Stafford's top target, and they formed a great connection, especially at the end of the season.
Without a quarterback, receivers cannot get the ball at the rate they would want to with a top quarterback in the league. But Nunca does not have to worry about that at least for another season. Nunca and Stafford will look to have better chemistry next season.
They would like to be known as a great duo next season, and it all starts in the offseason. Step one is complete by signing Stafford back. Now it is time to get back to work.
The other player that is going to benefit from Stafford coming back is running back Kyren Williams. Since coming into the league Williams has had Stafford handing him the ball. Williams has found success in the Rams' offense, and a lot of credit is due to how elite Stafford is.
For a running back, they cannot run the ball effectively if they do not have a great quarterback that gives the defense pause to stack the box to stop the run.
The play action plays are the most effective when you have a good combo at running back and quarterback. The Rams have that, and that is why they are dangerous. And the offense can continue to have that chemistry that most teams do not have, with Stafford at quarterback next season.
