What Rams' Jared Verse Had To Say About His Pro Bowl Selection
The NFL has officially released the rosters for the annual Pro Bowl Games, and while teams like the Baltimore Ravens and the Detroit Lions made history with the amount of players selected, the Los Angeles Rams are just sending one.
Rams outside linebacker Jared Verse was selected by fans, players and coaches to participate in the third ever Pro Bowl games, where some of the NFL’s most talented gather for a week-long compilation of skills competitions and a flag football game.
Verse was told that he was selected for the Pro Bowl by Rams head coach Sean McVay; however, he missed his coach’s first three calls.
“I thought I was getting fired. I took a nap after practice and I got three calls from [head] coach [Sean] McVay … I [didn’t know] what I did, I thought I was doing pretty good. I called him, and he was like, ‘Oh yeah, you made the Pro Bowl.’ It felt really good, it felt amazing,” Verse said.
Verse, a rookie in the league, has been an absolute force for the Rams’ defense and is one of a mere three rookies to make the Pro Bowl, demonstrating his skill.
According to the Rams’ media center, “Verse ranks second in the NFL in hurries, fourth in pressures, and is tied for sixth in fumble recoveries, 20th in quarterback hits, 22nd in forced fumbles and 26th in tackles for loss.”
Despite his impressive stats, he said that the thought of making the Pro Bowl did not really occupy his thoughts much.
“I never really thought about [making the Pro Bowl], I just thought, “go out there and do whatever, and anything else is going to follow.’ I never thought about this award, that award, this nomination, that nomination — it’s just working, and whatever happens, happens, ” he said.
To be the only selection for an NFL team as a rookie is not something that should go unnoticed, especially considering that Verse had to earn the votes of thousands to make the team.
“[It] just shows how much he influences and impacts the game. He has the respect of his peers and coaches and … we know, in this building, how much he impacts the game, and it’s just good to see that he gets that recognition,” said Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula on Verse.
Rams fans can catch the rookie competing with some of the NFL’s best starting on Thursday, Jan. 30, and then again on Sunday, Feb. 2.
