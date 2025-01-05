Which Rams Star is Most Deserving Of a Contract Extension?
The Los Angeles Rams have one more clash before they start their playoff hunt for another Super Bowl victory in four years. The Rams have needed every player to step up to get them where they are now, but for linebacker Christian Rozeboom, his contributions skyrocketed Los Angeles to the stars.
Rozeboom is set to become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, and he may be the front runner for th Rams front office in players of bringing back. A Ram through and through, Rozeboom has been nothing but spectacular dawning the Rams colors.
Originally an un-drafted free agent, Rozeboom called Los Angeles home for his first season in the NFL. After playing a singular game with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, Rozeboom returned to LA and has been a consistent piece of a successful defense.
As a Ram, Rozeboom has played in 59 games heading into Week 18, has totaled 224 tackles, 122 of them being solos and has earned 8.5 stuffs. A consistent defender in previous years, Rozeboom took his game to a whole other level in his contract season.
On the season, Rozeboom has 135 total tackles, 69 solo tackles, one interception, one sack, 6.5 stuffs and four passes defended. His 135 total tackles ranks him 12th in the NFL, and his 69 solo tackles ranks him 28th.
Proving he can be a top defender, the Rams have a decision to make. The Rams have a new young core coming into their own as a defense, and while Rozeboom is on the younger side, Los Angeles will have to decide if Rozeboom is worth coming back.
Given the statistics he has put up thus far on the season, Rozeboom could easily land a multi-year deal with either the Rams or any other team, should he elect free agency. Betting on himself as an un-drafted free agent, Rozeboom has lived up to his own expectations and has given himself a chance for stardom.
Having young Jacob Hummel right behind Rozeboom on the depth chart, Los Angeles will have to decide if they want to bring back an already established linebacker in Rozeboom, or see if they can repeat history by molding Hummel into another star defender for the future amidst the others in LA.
