Why a Weakness for the Rams Is Now an Advantage
The Los Angeles Rams at the beginning of the year were dealing with multiple injuries across the board. They did not have the start that they wanted but turn it around even with the injuries. The team from the coaching staff to the players did an excellent job of weathering the storm and now the Rams are in a great position to take the NFC West title.
The Rams are now healthy going into their final three games. They are playing the best football of the season, and this team is a team you do not want to see in the playoffs. Their experience and the attitude they bring to every game have been great to see. With health being on the Rams' side, can that be the difference in the playoffs?
"They are different," said former Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth on The Rich Eisen Show. "I mean obvious they are the healthiest they have been all year. We say this every year, when you look at the end of the season, we can talk all year long all we want just start looking for the healthiest teams, that are playing well. And they are going to have the most success. And that is just the truth. So, you just start looking at these rosters and these teams, and eventually the war of attrition of just losing guys comes to haunt guys at the end of the season. So, teams struggle."
"You look at this Rams team, really in the last three weeks, they have had their offensive line back that they originally planned to start the season with, did not take a single week they had all starting five until Week 13 and 14. It is pretty crazy to think that they finally reach this point ... With everyone back and healthy this offense has taken off since then and then a really young defense that has a lot of great pass rushers ... In the secondary, they have struggled but if they can get after a team upfront and they are playing a team at home as a division winner, they got a chance to win a playoff game."
