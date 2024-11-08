Why a Win Over the Dolphins Is Not a Given For the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams have won three games in a row, jumping from last place in the NFC West to just outside of first place. They will soon face the Miami Dolphins at home in a game the Rams need if they hope to continue their push for a division title.
The Rams have begun playing their best football of the season, as they have gotten increasingly healthier over the last few weeks. After an exciting overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams look to take care of business against a talented Dolphins team that has been hit hard by injuries.
The Dolphins are among the few teams that have suffered more significant injuries to prominent players, which is a large part of why they are 2-6 in the season. Still, they are talented enough to push a Rams team somewhat banged up.
“The Miami defense has been one of the more blitz-heavy units this season, with a 42.0% blitz rate, the fourth-highest in the NFL,” Pro Football Focus said. “However, they’ve struggled to capitalize on this aggression, recording sacks on only 3.8% of their blitzes, 29th in the league.
“On the other hand, the Rams have been highly effective against the blitz, averaging 6.1 yards per play, the seventh highest in the NFL. With Matthew Stafford under center, the Rams have been able to generate explosive plays against the blitz, with a 19.2% explosive pass rate (15+ yards) that ranks fifth in the league.”
The Rams should undoubtedly be favored heading into this game. However, they must remain focused, as the Dolphins are still a formidable team despite their record. Although they have won three games in a row, the Rams still need a win against the Dolphins to fully control their destiny.
Los Angeles has put itself in the perfect position to battle for a playoff spot. They can either win the division and receive an automatic playoff berth, including at least one playoff game at home, or they could still get in via a Wild Card spot.
Most teams would prefer to win the division, which the Rams have a legitimate shot at doing. However, to win the division, the Rams must win the games they should win, like Monday night against the Dolphins.
