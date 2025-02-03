Who Can Breakout for the Los Angeles Rams in the 2025 Season?
The Los Angeles Rams have done a great job of finding talent in the NFL Draft in recent years that best fits their scheme. The Rams have also found success in finding players in free agency who come to Los Angeles and have good production for the team. The Rams will try to do it again this offseason and find players that make the team better all around.
The Rams have had breakout stars over the last couple of seasons. Wide receiver Puka Nacua was their breakout player in his rookie season and is now one of the best players at his position going into this third season in the league.
Another player who had a breakout season for the Rams last season was rookie defensive end Jared Verse. Verse was making plays all over the field and led the Rams pass rush. Verse was a rookie last season and had one of the best defensive rookie campaigns. Verse was named to the Pro Bowl and will be one of the best at his position in the next few seasons.
The Rams are in the offseason with many unknowns. Players can be gone from last year's team but they can be back if they all work the right contracts out. But who from the team can have a breakout season next year?
"You know okay, the easy one, [running back] Blake Corum," said Rams former defensive lineman D'Marco Farr on Between the Horns. "I was so geeked for him to go. And I was so sad when he broke his arm. And on the run where he broke his arm, he ran the guy over and almost knocked him out. So imagine if you get 25 carries of that, depending on what happens. But yeah, Blake Corum might be a guy I would look at and circle and say this might be the next star"
"All the guys that I would circle to break out, have already broke out last season."
The one thing the Rams do very well is replace talent if it decides to go elsewhere. The coaching staff has done a great job in getting every player who is a Ram ready to make plays on the field and find success in their scheme.
