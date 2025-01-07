Why the Rams Should Steer Clear of Tyreek Hill
The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to face the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs next Monday, so that is obviously their No. 1 priority right now.
However, the Rams may also want to start thinking about what they are going to do in order to bolster the offense during the offseason.
Could Los Angeles potentially swing a blockbuster trade for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill?
Hill has made it fairly clear that he wouldn't have a problem being dealt this offseason after a very disappointing 2024 campaign in South Beach.
The 30-year-old speedster would surely have no shortage of suitors if the Dolphins actually make him available, but should the Rams get involved?
A year ago, the answer would have been a resounding "yes," but now, Los Angeles should tread carefully in any potential trade discussions regarding Hill.
Hill has been one of the NFL's most dynamic weapons for the better part of the last decade, earning Pro Bowl appearances in each of his first eight seasons between 2016 and 2023 and also notching First-Team All-Pro honors five times.
However, it seems pretty evident that the former fifth-round pick is declining.
Hill caught 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns this season, marking the first time since 2019 that he didn't finish with 1,000 yards (and he played in just 12 games that year).
He also averaged 11.8 yards per catch, his worst mark since 2016.
Hill is still a good player, but it's blatantly obvious that he isn't quite the same guy he was in 2022 and 2023 when he rattled off back-to-back 1,700-yard campaigns.
The West Alabama product is due $27.7 million in guaranteed money next season, which is rather expensive for a declining player.
The Rams already have Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp in their receiving corps, and while Kupp represents a potential trade candidate, Los Angeles would probably want to get younger; not simply replace Kupp with another pass-catcher on the wrong side of 30.
Hill is a tantalizing option given his illustrious history in the league, but it's important to remember that the explosive player we have been accustomed to watching in years past may very well be gone.
As a result, the Rams may want to steer clear of parting with costly draft capital for Hill.
