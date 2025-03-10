Will Rams Take a Look at Za'Darius Smith in Free Agency?
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a good season. They showed that the young defense is going to be a special group for years to come.
The offense showed that they still can find ways to win games even if it is in different ways. Head coach Sean McVay is one of the best in the National Football League and with him, the Rams always have a chance.
If the Rams run it back with the same group and add a couple of pieces that they need, they can find themselves as one of the favorites to make the Super Bowl next season.
The defense was special last season, and they will only get better this offseason. The Rams defense was the unit that kept them in games and gave them the chance to get back into the division race and end up winning it in 2024. The Rams young defense also showed out in the playoffs.
The Rams defense found success because of the defensive line and the pass rush they had. It gave defensive coordinator Chris Shula the ability to only have to rush four and they still got after the quarterback.
The Rams did struggled in one area last season, it was stopping the run. They will look at improve that this offseason.
The Rams can also add a veteran presence on the defensive line to help these young Ram defenders grow and become even better than what they showed last season.
One veteran player that will fit with the Rams and the young defense is edge rusher Za'Darius Smith. Smith brings is veteran presence along with his leadership and mentorship both on and off the field.
Smith was released by the Detroit Lions on Sunday and now will become a free agent.
"Source: The Lions plan to release pass rusher Za'Darius Smith. NFL veteran had nine sacks last season," said ESPN Senior NFL Reporter Jeremy Fowler on X/Twitter.
The Rams can bring in Smith on a team friendly deal that would not hurt them from signing other players they will be looking at in free agency.
The Rams are looking to improve in any way and are looking to run it back at least one more time with the team they had from last season.
