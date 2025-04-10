NFL Mock Draft: Texas Star Linked to the Rams
If there's one thing the Los Angeles Rams should prioritize heading into the NFL draft, it's to target a dominant cornerback who could hold his own against opposing wide receivers. The Rams haven't had the luxury of a lockdown cornerback since Jalen Ramsey, and the last time he was in Los Angeles they won a Super Bowl.
Next year may be Super Bowl or bust for the Rams, so if they want to follow their formula of success they'll most likely have to use their first-round pick on a cornerback. Historically, that's not something the Rams have been willing to do, but it's something they need to address before next season begins.
Connor Rodgers is a sports writer for NBC Sports and in his recently released mock draft, he predicts the Rams will bolster their secondary by using the 26th pick to draft Jahdae Barron from the University of Texas.
"The Rams could use Barron in a similar way to what the Eagles did with Cooper DeJean this season. Their front has so much talent between Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner, Poona Ford, and Byron Young but they need to get a playmaker in coverage", said Rodgers.
Barron was a playmaker all season long for the defense of the Texas Longhorns, with his speed and frame, he was able to come up in critical moments and demonstrated his ability to rise up in front of pressure.
One thing that stood out from Barron's performance at the combine was his speed, running the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds. He alongside Kamren Kinchens could be the young core that their secondary needs in order to discourage opposing teams from airing the ball out.
Barron has been linked to the Rams before, as well as other cornerback prospects like Trey Amos, which goes to show there are plenty of analysts who believe the Rams need to address their secondary in the first round, it is perhaps their most glaring issue.
Even if they don't want to spend high draft capital on a position they don't deem as important as others, they should still address it in the draft as soon as they can. A player like Benjamin Morrison may be available in the third round and would flourish with the Rams as well.
Make sure you follow us today on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI
Please share your thoughts as well when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.